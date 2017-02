Takata fine could reach $1 billion, report claims

Justice Department officials are said to be pushing for a finalized settlement as early as January.

Takata could be forced to pay up to $1 billion USD to settle criminal charges with US regulators.The figure is said to represent a high estimate, but the penalty is expected to at least reach into the high hundreds of millions of dollars, unnamed sources have told The Wall Street Journal Previous unconfirmed reports suggest investigators may be exploring allegations that company officials did not properly notify US safety authorities when the first signs of trouble emerged. Sources have claimed managers attempted to cover up early internal tests that showed evidence of airbag inflator failures.The inflators, which can rupture and cause shrapnel injuries after years of exposure to humidity, have led to recalls for more than 40 million vehicles sold in the US market. The repairs are expected to cost billions of dollars, shared between Takata and affected automakers.Justice Department officials are said to be pushing for a finalized settlement agreement as early as January.