Takata fine could reach $1 billion, report claims

  • Updated December 28, 2016, 2:45 pm
  •         by Justin King

Justice Department officials are said to be pushing for a finalized settlement as early as January.

Takata could be forced to pay up to $1 billion USD to settle criminal charges with US regulators.


The figure is said to represent a high estimate, but the penalty is expected to at least reach into the high hundreds of millions of dollars, unnamed sources have told The Wall Street Journal.

Previous unconfirmed reports suggest investigators may be exploring allegations that company officials did not properly notify US safety authorities when the first signs of trouble emerged. Sources have claimed managers attempted to cover up early internal tests that showed evidence of airbag inflator failures.

The inflators, which can rupture and cause shrapnel injuries after years of exposure to humidity, have led to recalls for more than 40 million vehicles sold in the US market. The repairs are expected to cost billions of dollars, shared between Takata and affected automakers.

Justice Department officials are said to be pushing for a finalized settlement agreement as early as January.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h