Techart unleashes 711-hp 911 Turbo Cabriolet

  • Updated March 25, 2017, 4:04 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Techart turns the 911 Turbo into a weapon of mass destruction.

German tuner Techart has turned the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet into a weapon of mass destruction aimed at tires, and some will argue at the eyes.
The model is called GTstreet R Cabriolet. The most interesting modifications are found under the rear decklid, where the stock 911 Turbo's 3.8-liter flat-six engine has been tweaked to deliver 711 horsepower and 678 pound-feet of torque, increases of 171 and 155, respectively. The mechanical modifications required to give a 911 Hellcat-like power haven't been detailed.

The extra grunt helps the Turbo Cabriolet hit 62 mph from a standstill in just 2.7 seconds, and go on to a top speed of 211 mph.

The GTstreet R also receives a full body kit developed in-house by Techart. It includes a splitter attached to the front bumper, massive air vents up front, side skirts, and a park bench-sized adjustable spoiler attached to the deck lid. The kit is made out of carbon fiber to keep weight in check.

Step inside, and you'll notice every surface within reach is wrapped in either Alcantara or leather. A metal plaque engraved with the serial number adds to the car's exclusivity.

Techart hasn't released pricing information for the GTstreet R Cabriolet. The Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet carries a base price of $174,100, so Techart's version is likely priced close to the quarter-million mark.

