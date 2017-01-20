Tesla adds Model S 100D, bumps range to 335 miles

  • Updated January 20, 2017, 1:42 pm
  •         by Justin King

The 100D is said to be the longest-range production EV on the market.

Tesla has reportedly added a new configuration to the Model S range, a basic 100D sans 'P.'

The performance-oriented P100D had been the only Model S available with a 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack, delivering 315 miles of electric range and a zero-to-60 mph benchmark as low as 2.5 seconds.

Without the focus on fast acceleration, the 100D has is now said to be the longest-range production EV on the market with an EPA rating of 335 miles, according to Electrek.

The new 100D variant is available at a significant discount compared to the P100D, with prices starting at $98,300. For reference, the 90D fetches $95,300 and the P100D commands $137,800.

Get More Car Info

The lineup now includes a wide range of battery capacities including 60, 75, 90 and 100 kilowatt-hours. The 100D's arrival suggests the 90D may be on the chopping block.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h