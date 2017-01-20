Tesla adds Model S 100D, bumps range to 335 miles

The 100D is said to be the longest-range production EV on the market.

Tesla has reportedly added a new configuration to the Model S range, a basic 100D sans 'P.'

The performance-oriented P100D had been the only Model S available with a 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack, delivering 315 miles of electric range and a zero-to-60 mph benchmark as low as 2.5 seconds.

Without the focus on fast acceleration, the 100D has is now said to be the longest-range production EV on the market with an EPA rating of 335 miles, according to Electrek.

The new 100D variant is available at a significant discount compared to the P100D, with prices starting at $98,300. For reference, the 90D fetches $95,300 and the P100D commands $137,800.

The lineup now includes a wide range of battery capacities including 60, 75, 90 and 100 kilowatt-hours. The 100D's arrival suggests the 90D may be on the chopping block.