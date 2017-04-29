Tesla CEO unveils idea for underground network of car tunnels

The Boring Company will take traffic from 2D to 3D

Despite its name, the Boring Company proposes a rather exciting idea: strapping your car into an underground sled that can go around 130 mph.

Speaking at a Vancouver TED Talk this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a video his plans for The Boring Company. The company seeks a solution to the problem of traffic, described as a 2D problem because cars can only move along 2 axes. The Boring Company would dig a vast network of tunnels beneath the city, as many as 30 layers, adding a third dimension along which the cars can move.

Cars on the surface would park on a sled, which then takes an elevator below ground. There, the sled, which rides on rails, autonomously merges with a network of rails shuttling cars along pre-determined routes like an amusement park ride.

The Boring Company is currently testing this theory in at their Los Angeles area headquarters. The company does not need permits to drill beneath their own property, but to actually build such a system across Los Angeles would require government cooperation.

Drilling underground tunnels is a costly endeavor, but Musk believes he can develop a new type of boring machine that is four to five times faster than existing ones. The solution is a single machine that will drill and build supports as it goes. Existing machines have to be backed out of the tunnel to create reinforcements.

Musk also said he spends only about 2 to 3 percent of his time on The Boring Company, so the realization his tunnel network is still a ways off. The rest of the time, he's heading Tesla, SpaceX, working on solar panels, battery "gigafactories," and the launch of his latest company, Neuralink, which is developing computer-brain implants.