Tesla CEO unveils idea for underground network of car tunnels

  • April 29, 2017, 4:59 pm
  • Apr 29, 2017, 4:59 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The Boring Company will take traffic from 2D to 3D

Despite its name, the Boring Company proposes a rather exciting idea: strapping your car into an underground sled that can go around 130 mph.

Speaking at a Vancouver TED Talk this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a video his plans for The Boring Company. The company seeks a solution to the problem of traffic, described as a 2D problem because cars can only move along 2 axes. The Boring Company would dig a vast network of tunnels beneath the city, as many as 30 layers, adding a third dimension along which the cars can move.

Cars on the surface would park on a sled, which then takes an elevator below ground. There, the sled, which rides on rails, autonomously merges with a network of rails shuttling cars along pre-determined routes like an amusement park ride.

The Boring Company is currently testing this theory in at their Los Angeles area headquarters. The company does not need permits to drill beneath their own property, but to actually build such a system across Los Angeles would require government cooperation.

Drilling underground tunnels is a costly endeavor, but Musk believes he can develop a new type of boring machine that is four to five times faster than existing ones. The solution is a single machine that will drill and build supports as it goes. Existing machines have to be backed out of the tunnel to create reinforcements.

Musk also said he spends only about 2 to 3 percent of his time on The Boring Company, so the realization his tunnel network is still a ways off. The rest of the time, he's heading Tesla, SpaceX, working on solar panels, battery "gigafactories," and the launch of his latest company, Neuralink, which is developing computer-brain implants.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Tesla wants to shoot your car underground at 124 mph

Tesla founder Elon Musk has released a video that illustrates his vision for a sophisticated network of underground tunnels. Cars travel on pods at up to 124 mph, which promises to drastically reduce travel times and congestion in crowded areas like Los Angeles. Musk created The Boring Company to move forward with the project, but he acknowledges there are several significant hurdles to clear before his concept becomes a reality.   http://bit.ly/2psG8Ii

 3h

Elon Musk previews Tesla semi

Elon Musk has released the first official image of Tesla's upcoming semi truck. Presumably all-electric, the futuristic-looking truck will make its debut in September.   http://bit.ly/2ph1cDe

 4h

Next Nissan Leaf could get 250-mile range

Nissan has big changes in store for the next-generation Leaf, which is scheduled to debut before the end of the year. The battery-powered model is expected to offer between 200 and 250 miles of range in its most basic configuration. A 300-mile range is attainable by 2020, according to Green Car Reports.   http://bit.ly/2pfFXBK

 4h

Lexus open to launching new wagon

Lexus hasn't ruled out building another station wagon, the company has confirmed. Officials are trying to find ways to prevent passenger car sales from collapsing as customers flock towards crossovers and SUVs.   http://bit.ly/2pfwNFa

 6h

BMW preparing U.S.-spec 5 Series diesel

BMW will introduce a diesel-powered variant of the 5 Series before the end of the year, a company spokesman has confirmed. Named 540d, the model use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six rated at over 260 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2pfvFS8

 8h

GM scores record profit on strong truck sales

General Motors reported record first-quarter profits Friday, thanks largely to strong sales of tricks, SUVs and crossovers. Reuters reports that GM shares dropped slightly despite a pretax profit of 8.2 percent--the company's best-ever first-quarter margin either before or after its 2009 bankruptcy.   http://reut.rs/2pdxWNl

 1d

Toyota Connected to expand Plano office

Toyota's data hub ("Toyota Connected") will expand its Plano, Texas, presence, the company announced Friday. Toyota expects to double the subsidiary's headcount as it finds new ways to exploit the data gathered from the company's global operations.   

 1d

Tesla fires automation executive

Tesla has fired a top executive in charge of automation. Insiders claim Klaus Grohmann -- whose company, Grohmann Engineering, was purchased by Tesla last year -- disagreed with Elon Musk over how to treat existing clients like Daimler and BMW.   http://bit.ly/2poqhuc

 1d

Kia to open new factory in India

Kia will spend $1.1 billion to build an assembly plant in India. The factory will be up and running in 2019, according to the Associated Press, and it will produce about 300,000 cars a year.   

 1d

Tesla S loses 15% range at 150,000 miles

A recent study sheds insight into how long the Tesla Model S' battery pack lasts. On average, 90 to 95 percent of the battery's capacity remains at 93,000 miles. Green Car Reports writes the pack will lose less than 15 percent of its capacity over the car's 150,000-mile life cycle.   http://bit.ly/2popzNp

 1d