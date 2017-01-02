Tesla denies rumors of talent exodus

  • Updated March 3, 2017, 4:26 pm
  •         by Justin King

CFO Jason Wheeler's high-profile departure has fueled reports of discontent among the company's wider ranks.

Tesla has issued a statement refuting allegations of discontent among its top ranks and a difficulty retaining talent.

The company recently announced that CFO Jason Wheeler decided to leave the company, departing after little more than a year "to pursue opportunities in public policy."

Some analysts interpreted the move as a potential sign of trouble, pointing out that Wheeler is leaving as the company faces its most challenging growth phase with little room for error or setbacks.

Speaking to Bloomberg, unnamed former executives claim Wheeler's exit is not an anomaly. Other departures have allegedly occurred "under the radar" amid long hours and growing pressure to keep the Model 3 on schedule.

Responding to the report, Tesla argued that talent recruiting and retention has been one of its "biggest assets" with an attrition rate lower than the industry average for tech companies.

"In a number of cases, including most recently with our CFO, Deepak Ahuja, and another one of our most senior leaders, Jerome Guillen, they left Tesla to take a break only to return a short time later," Tesla said. "Furthermore, our senior leadership team continues to expand with new hires, which include over the past couple of years senior executives to lead manufacturing, global sales and service, and Autopilot, just to name a few."

