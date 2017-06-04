Tesla drops base prices; 100-kWh variants get price hike

  • April 17, 2017, 3:17 pm
  • Apr 17, 2017, 3:17 pm
  •         by Justin King

The Model S 75 now starts at $69,500, representing a premium of just $1,500 over the discontinued 60-kWh model.

Tesla is implementing a few price changes for its Model S and Model X, introducing cheaper base models and more expensive range toppers.

The 75-kWh Model S is now the company's most affordable vehicle with a $69,500 price tag, representing a $7,500 drop and a premium of just $1,500 over the now-discontinued 60-kWh edition.

As noted by Electrek, the base model also adds an all-glass roof and automatic rear power liftgate to its list of standard equipment.

The 60-kWh Model S is actually equipped with a larger battery that is software limited to a lower capacity. The company has significantly slashed the upgrade price, unlocking all 75 kWh for just $2,000 instead of the previous $9,000 charge.

"Today's updates include slight price decreases to our 75, 75D and 90D models to account for the discontinuation of our 60 kWh models, and next week we will be implementing slight price increases to our higher end 100D and P100D models," Tesla said in a statement. "We expect our total average selling price to remain almost exactly the same."

