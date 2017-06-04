Tesla employees file NLRB complaints over alleged intimidation

The company has allegedly threatened employees for handing out unionization literature.

The United Auto Workers has filed several National Labor Relations Board complaints against Tesla.

The NLRB's public case details suggest the allegations relate to coercive rules, coercive actions ("surveillance, etc"), and changes in terms and conditions of employment.

Specifically, the union claims Tesla intimidated several employees who were passing out literature "regarding their union organizing efforts, working conditions, the confidentiality agreement and their rights under the NLRA," according to copies of the documents obtained by BuzzFeed.

Tesla allegedly warned the employees that they were not allowed to pass out any literature that had not been pre-approved by the company.

The filing suggests Tesla's dispute with the UAW has continued to heat up. CEO Elon Musk fired back at the union earlier this year after an employee published a blog post claiming unsafe working conditions. The executive argued the UAW was using "disingenuous or outright false" tactics to organize the plant.

Responding to the latest accusations, Tesla said it was aware of the filing and "believes the allegations are entirely without merit."