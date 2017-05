Tesla expects to finalize four more Gigafactory sites this year

Elon Musk says it would take only 100 Gigafactories to move the world away from fossil fuels.

As Tesla works to finish building its first Gigafactory, the company is expanding its global ambitions for additional battery production facilities.Chief executive Elon Musk casually dropped a significant detail during his recent TED Talk , noting that Tesla now plans to finalize and announce locations for "probably four" Gigafactories before the end of the year.The company has already mentioned China as a critical market that will eventually host a production facility, potentially a Gigafactory that assembles both vehicles and their batteries. Aside from China, Europe and a second US location are viewed as likely candidates."We need to address a global market," Musk says.The executive apparently believes it would take roughly 100 Gigafactories to pull the world away from its dependence on fossil fuels. Aside from cars, solar is also a core element in Tesla's strategy. The company will sell solar roof panels and home battery storage systems to accommodate the shift.Musk anticipates that in jut 15 years it could be "unusual" to see a roof without solar integration.