Tesla finally adds automatic emergency braking to Autopilot 2.0

The function arrives as Consumer Reports downgrades the Model S and Model X for lacking the basic safety feature.

Tesla has finally started to enable automatic emergency braking (AEB) technology on vehicles equipped with the second-generation Autopilot hardware.Autopilot 2.0 brought significant upgrades to the sensors and computers that help manage semi-autonomous systems, paving the way for full autonomy as the necessary software continues to improve in the coming months and years.The Autopilot 2.0 rollout also switched some third-party hardware/software systems to Tesla's own software developed in-house. The hardware upgrade consequently coincided with an overall feature downgrade in the near term, disabling some features -- including AEB -- that had been functioning properly in the first-generation Autopilot system.An Electrek report suggests Tesla is now rolling out a software update that enables AEB on second-generation Autopilot hardware, installed on all new Model S and Model X vehicles since October.The lack of AEB technology was cited as a primary reason for Consume Reports' downgrade of its safety ratings for the latest Model S and Model X."When we purchased our latest test car, we were assured automatic emergency braking would be enabled by the end of 2016," the magazine said. "We've been waiting for this important safety feature, which is standard equipment on much cheaper cars."The update should receive a wider rollout by the end of the week.