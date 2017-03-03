Tesla Model 3 now built 'almost entirely' on production tooling

  • Updated March 17, 2017, 11:57 am
  •         by Justin King

The company is now referring to the current pre-production prototypes as "release candidates."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has attempted to assuage investor fears that the Model 3 will not enter production on schedule.

The company was recently building apparently early "beta prototypes" just months ahead of the July launch target. Speaking to investors yesterday in a conference call cited by Electrek, Musk allegedly claimed the current prototypes are now considered "release candidates."

Importantly, the executive reportedly clarified that the current prototypes are being assembled "almost entirely" with production tooling. Teams are working at "tightening the variance of parts" to improve fit and finish, which could help avoid the need to hand-tweak the cars after they've already rolled off the assembly line.

The automaker is planning to raise more than $1 billion in capital to help bring the car to market. Musk is said to have claimed the extra cash will be enough to ramp the car to "reasonable production levels."

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

The company is aiming to produce 5,000 Model S sedans each week by the end of the year.

Now

Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts

An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted.   http://bit.ly/2mzcldC

 5h

Spied: BMW i8 Spyder

Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year.    http://bit.ly/2nesGsD

 5h

Fully autonomous BMW coming by 2021

BMW has teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to launch a fully autonomous car by 2021. Level 5 autonomy is defined as a car capable of driving itself on all roads and in all circumstances.    http://bit.ly/2mW7h6I

 6h

Ferrari: No plans to use Alfa V6

Ferrari is open to using smaller engines, but it won't build a car powered by Alfa Romeo's 2.9-liter V6. Instead, a V6-powered Ferrari would receive a brand new engine developed in-house.    http://bit.ly/2mW0r0U

 7h

Next new Alfa will be a crossover

Alfa Romeo's next new model will most likely be a crossover. However, executives haven't decided whether it will be positioned above or below the Stelvio.    http://bit.ly/2nI4GuQ

 7h

Audi previews next A6, A7, and A8

A French publication has obtained sketches of the next-generation A6, A7, and A8. The sketches were penned to illustrate the differences between the three models.    http://bit.ly/2nLZiXg

 8h

New Volkswagen Polo to debut in Frankfurt

Volkswagen will introduce the sixth-generation Polo this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It will be brand-new from top to bottom, but its design will be largely evolutionary. It's too early to tell whether the Polo will finally arrive on our shores to compete against the Yaris and the Fiesta.   http://bit.ly/2nLIL5P

 9h

McLaren three-seater coming in 2019

McLaren will introduce a three-seater sports car in 2019. Billed as a homage to the F1, it will arrive as a coupe with a V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. About 30 of the 106 examples planned will be sold in the U.S., but they won't be street-legal.   http://bit.ly/2nLGHux

 9h

Marchionne: no plans to relaunch Lancia

FCA boss Sergio Marchionne has revealed there are no plans to relaunch Lancia in the foreseeable future. He added sacrificing the storied brand was necessary to save Alfa Romeo and Maserati.    http://bit.ly/2nLpotx

 10h

Nissan looking to co-deveolp SUVs with Mitsubishi

Nissan's next Armada SUV could serve as the basis for Mitsubishi's new Pajero full-size utility vehicle.   http://bit.ly/2nIH2xZ

 1d