Tesla Model 3 limited to under 100 configurations

Minimizing variations could help the company streamline production compared to the Model S' more than 1,500 configurations.

Tesla has shed more light on its simplified approach to Model 3 production.

The sedan will only be produced in less than 100 different configurations, apparently limiting customization options such as exterior colors, wheels, upholstery or other potential variations, according to a sales chart spotted by Electrek. For comparison, the Model S is currently available with over 1,500 possible configurations.

The company claims to have developed the Model 3 with high-volume production in mind, aiming to avoid the problems that limited Model S and Model X ramp-up.

The configuration comparison was listed on a chart that attempts to downplay the Model 3 and encourage buyers to purchase a Model S, pointing out all of the superior features and capabilities of Tesla's current high-end luxury sedan. The company points out that the Model S is faster with longer range, more seating and dual displays, among other features.

RELATED CARS 2017 Tesla Model X 2016 Tesla Model S

Arguably the most important selling point for the Model S is its "30 days or less" wait time, while the Model 3 is not expected to clear its current backlog of orders until mid-2018.