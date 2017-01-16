Tesla Model S P100D to compete in one-make race series

Electric GT gives pilots the chance to test Ludicrous mode on the track.

A brand-new one-make race series named Electric GT is giving pilots the opportunity to test Tesla's oft-hyped Ludicrous mode on the track.

Pilots will compete in identical Tesla Model S P100Ds that have been substantially modified for racing. Notably, engineers managed to make the S about 1,100 pounds lighter than stock by completely gutting the interior. One of the few original components left is the vertical touch screen, though the dash it's usually surrounded by has been sent back to the parts bin.

The cabin now features a carbon fiber bucket seat for the driver, a full roll cage, and a rectangular steering wheel. Visually, the racer receives a full body kit that brings flared fenders on all four corners, a deeper front bumper with a splitter, and a huge wing out back.

The P100D boasts 778 horsepower and 734 pound-feet of torque, and it's fitted with a 100-kWh battery pack. Electric GT has added bigger brakes on both axles, a completely revised suspension system, and center-locking alloy wheels wrapped by Pirelli slick tires.

Male and female drivers from all over the world are eligible to compete in the Electric GT championship. This year's races will be held on well-known European tracks including Paul Ricard in France, Estoril in Portugal, and the Nürburgring in Germany. Additionally, three non-championship races will be organized in the Americas.

Each race will consist of a 20-minute practice session, and a qualifying session that lasts an hour. The actual competition will be split up into two 37-mile long races. Electric GT hopes to attract 20 professional pilots from 10 individual teams.