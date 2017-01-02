Tesla Model X named in unintended acceleration suit

Tesla is facing a potential class action lawsuit.

Tesla has been named in a new lawsuit that claims the company's Model X crossover vehicle suffers from unintended acceleration.

The suit was filed by Model X owner Ji Chang Son in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California last week. Son claims his Model X accelerated out of control one evening in September, sending the CUV through his garage wall and into his living room. Son and another passenger suffered injuries in the crash.

"The vehicle spontaneously began to accelerate at full power, jerking forward and crashing through the interior wall of the garage, destroying several wooden support beams in the wall and a steel sewer pipe, among other things, and coming to rest in Plaintiffs' living room," the lawsuit said, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit is seeking class action status. The NHTSA has reportedly received seven other complaints about the Model X for unintended acceleration.

Tesla says it "conducted a thorough investigation" of the incident and hasn't turned up any evidence to suggest a vehicle defect.

"The evidence, including data from the car, conclusively shows that the crash was the result of Mr. Son pressing the accelerator pedal all the way to 100 percent," a Tesla spokesperson told Reuters.

The exact terms of the lawsuit have not been made public.

Despite the new lawsuit, the Model X has proven to be an extremely safe vehicle overall. Recently a Model X in Europe was able to detect an accident before it happened thanks to its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving aid.