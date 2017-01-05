Tesla Model Y to be built on new platform, could arrive in 2019

  • May 4, 2017, 6:06 pm
  • May 4, 2017, 6:06 pm
  •         by Justin King

Elon Musk suggests the Model Y could push combined sales beyond a million units annually.

Tesla has released a few more pieces of information regarding the Model Y as the company inches closer to its important Model 3 launch.

Chief executive Elon Musk dropped a big surprise during the recent quarterly earnings conference call, telling analysts that the Model Y will be built upon a completely different platform than the Model 3 -- bucking the industry trend of consolidation onto modular shared platforms.

A new platform is apparently necessary to bring Tesla's next "step change" in automobile manufacturing. Musk expects the Model Y factory to revolutionize the assembly process "beyond any other auto manufacturer."

"And this is all a function of designing the product to be easy to manufacture and easy to automate, as well as designing the factory itself," Musk added.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

As a specific example of one significant change, Musk noted that the Model S has about three kilomters of wiring and the Model 3 has just 1.5 kilometers of cables. But the Model Y will slash the wiring harnesses to just 100 meters -- including a reduntant circuit. It will also ditch the 12-volt electrical system, described as an outdated standard that is "wrong for everything."

The executive suggests the company is planning to launch the Model Y sometime in 2020 but 'aspirationally' hopes to fast-track development for a late-2019 arrival.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

May the downforce be with you...

In yet another automobile-related celebration of Star Wars Day, Cork Racing's Micheal Fitzgerald (@MichealFitzG) tweeted a photo of a storm trooper embracing the spoiler of a Nissan race car. Fitzgerald is a Star Wars superfan, and has created (and starred) in his own tribute film.   http://bit.ly/2qwEkB5

 5h

Mercedes announces Star Wars-inspired CLA

Mercedes-Benz's Japanese division has launched two limited-edition variants of the CLA 180 inspired by Star Wars. 60 all-black examples will join the Dark Side, while 60 all-white cars will fight with the Stormtroopers. U.S. sales aren't planned.   

 9h

Judge not convinced Uber stole IP from Waymo

Google's Waymo division hasn't presented clear evidence that Uber and one of its top engineers conspired to steal its intellectual property, according to Automotive News. "I've given you lots of discovery, and so far you don't have any smoking gun," said U.S. District Judge William Alsup.   http://bit.ly/2pIdCT5

 10h

Maserati announces CPO program

Maserati has launched a certified pre-owned (CPO) program in the United States in a bid to boost revenues. CPO buyers benefit from a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and a three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio.   

 11h

Volkswagen investing in CNG

Volkswagen is investing in the expansion of CNG mobility in Europe. With the help of partners like Total and Gazprom, the brand wants to put one million CNG-powered cars on German roads by 2025.   

 12h

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento with 123 miles for sale

A rare Lamborghini Sesto Elemento with just 123 miles on the clock is for sale in Dubai. One of just 20 examples built, the supercar is priced at roughly $2.6 million.   http://bit.ly/2pIhKT6

 13h

Tesla revenues, losses grow

Tesla's revenues more than doubled during the first quarter of this year. However, Automotive News reports its net loss reached $330 million during the same time period.   http://bit.ly/2qv9J6C

 14h

Karma Revero launches ad campaign

Karma aired the first ad for the Revero, which is essentially a re-worked Fisker Karma. Pricing starts at $130,000, a figure that makes it about as expensive as a top-spec Tesla S. Deliveries will start this month.   http://bit.ly/2quOxOj

 15h

Updated BMW M2 leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the face-lifted BMW M2. Nearly insignificant, the visual updates are limited to LED headlights inspired by the ones found on the 3 and 4 Series.   http://bit.ly/2quGj8M

 16h

Will this Ferrari become the most expensive car ever sold?

A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale owned by late Atlanta businessman Preston Henn may become the most expensive car ever sold, Bloomberg reports. While a normal 275 GTB goes for a little over $2 million in excellent shape, few competition-spec Speciales exist, marking this as a candidate for big money if it ever makes it to the auction block--a prospect which is still up in the air.   https://bloom.bg/2qta0ab

 1d