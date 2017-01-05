Tesla Model Y to be built on new platform, could arrive in 2019

Elon Musk suggests the Model Y could push combined sales beyond a million units annually.

Tesla has released a few more pieces of information regarding the Model Y as the company inches closer to its important Model 3 launch.

Chief executive Elon Musk dropped a big surprise during the recent quarterly earnings conference call, telling analysts that the Model Y will be built upon a completely different platform than the Model 3 -- bucking the industry trend of consolidation onto modular shared platforms.

A new platform is apparently necessary to bring Tesla's next "step change" in automobile manufacturing. Musk expects the Model Y factory to revolutionize the assembly process "beyond any other auto manufacturer."

"And this is all a function of designing the product to be easy to manufacture and easy to automate, as well as designing the factory itself," Musk added.

RELATED CARS 2017 Tesla Model X 2016 Tesla Model S

As a specific example of one significant change, Musk noted that the Model S has about three kilomters of wiring and the Model 3 has just 1.5 kilometers of cables. But the Model Y will slash the wiring harnesses to just 100 meters -- including a reduntant circuit. It will also ditch the 12-volt electrical system, described as an outdated standard that is "wrong for everything."

The executive suggests the company is planning to launch the Model Y sometime in 2020 but 'aspirationally' hopes to fast-track development for a late-2019 arrival.