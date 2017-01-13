Tesla outlines Supercharger fee structure; $120 from LA to NY

  • Updated January 13, 2017, 11:58 am
  •         by Justin King

Fees are said to be necessary to help accelerate network buildout and relieve congestion.

Tesla Motors has finally shed light on specific fees that will be implemented for Supercharger use, with costs varying across countries or within each state or province.

Owners will soon pay per kilowatt-hour in most areas, or by the minute in several regions "due to local regulations."

Customers will be charged around $15 for enough power to drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles, about $120 from Los Angeles to New York, about €60 (~$64 USD) from Paris to Rome, or ¥400 (~$58 USD) from Beijing to Shanghai.

"We are only aiming to recover a portion of our costs and set up a fair system for everyone," the company said in a statement. "This will never be a profit center for Tesla."

The company suggests fees are necessary to help accelerate network buildout and relieve congestion. New buyers will still receive annual free credits for 400 kWh, or about 1,000 miles of driving.

Amid complaints of long lines and some customers keeping a car parked at a charging space overnight, Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised to take action. For each additional minute a car remains connected after charging is complete, the owner faces a $0.40 fee. If the car is removed within five minutes, the fee is waived.

  

