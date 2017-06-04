Tesla owners sue over 'defective' Autopilot

  • April 21, 2017, 11:18 am
  • Apr 21, 2017, 11:18 am
  •         by Justin King

Plaintiffs claim the cars steer out of lanes, lurch, slam on the brakes for no reason and fail to slow when approaching other vehicles.

A group of Tesla Model S and Model X owners has filed a lawsuit claiming the Autopilot system is dangerous and 'defective.'

Plaintiffs claim the Autopilot system is managed by "half-baked software" that causes the vehicles to steer out of lanes, lurch, slam on the brakes for no apparent reason and fail to slow or stop when approaching other vehicles, according to details of the lawsuit reported by Bloomberg.

Many of the cars listed in the class-action suit are equipped with Tesla's second-generation Autopilot hardware. The owners allege that Tesla indicated the Autopilot 2.0 system would be fully operational by December, but it still lacks full autonomous functionality.

Tesla's website says the "Enhanced Autopilot" software -- a $5,000 option -- has begun rolling out and features "will continue to be introduced as validation is completed."

For another $3,000, buyers can add "Full Self-Driving Capability" that doubles the number of cameras and "enables full self-driving in almost all circumstances." The company clearly states in bold lettering that "Self-Driving functionality is dependent upon extensive software validation and regulatory approval" that can vary by individual jurisdiction.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

"It is not possible to know exactly when each element of the functionality described above will be available, as this is highly dependent on local regulatory approval," the disclaimer adds.

The company has fired back at lawyers representing the owners, arguing that the lawsuit is a "disingenuous attempt to secure attorney's fees posing as a legitimate legal action, which is evidenced by the fact that the suit misrepresents many facts."

"The inaccurate and sensationalistic view of our technology put forth by this group is exactly the kind of misinformation that threatens to harm consumer safety," the statement added.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you

Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets.   http://bit.ly/2oRVmaQ

 1h

VW sentenced to three-year probation

Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw

 2h

Honda all but confirms CR-V Hybrid for US market

"We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks," the company told <em>Green Car Reports</em>. "CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."   

 2h

Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell fleet hits 2M miles in US

Only 140 units have been delivered in the US since 2014, but the small fleet has avoided an estimated 760 tons of CO2 emissions from similarly-sized traditional vehicles.   

 2h

Hyundai Ioniq EV available via $275/mo 'subscription'

Unfortunately, the Ioniq will initially be available only in the Los Angeles area before expanding to Northern California and San Diego later this year. The subscription program is consequently only available to California residents.   

 3h

2018 Genesis G80 Sport to start at $55, 250

Genesis announced pricing for its 2018 G80 lineup today, giving us our first look at how hard the new enthusiast-oriented Sport model will hit our wallets.   http://bit.ly/2oOYh48

 21h

First take: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas

"With the Atlas, VW finally has the kind of super-sized SUV Americans love to buy. However, as with most first attempts, the Atlas isn't perfect."<a href="http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-volkswagen-atlas-review-95544.html#ixzz4enGZ2a4t"><br/></a>   http://bit.ly/2oTldO0

 22h

Venezuelan turmoil prompts GM plant takeover

Venezuelan authorities seized a facility operated by GM's local arm Wednesday, prompting the company to sideline its workforce and seek legal action against the government.   http://bit.ly/2oT9PSj

 23h

Tesla recalls 53K vehicles to fix faulty parking brakes

The issue apparently prevents the electric parking brake from releasing properly. Tesla suggests it poses no safety concern, however.   

 1d

Mazda slashes MX-5 Cup's hard top price

Mazda's accessory hard top for its MX-5 Cup race car is now quite a bit cheaper than originally announced. It will set you back just $3,085 now (originally, it was $4,420). Already ordered one? Fret not. Mazda will refund the difference.   http://bit.ly/2oT48Uz

 1d