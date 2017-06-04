Tesla owners sue over 'defective' Autopilot

Plaintiffs claim the cars steer out of lanes, lurch, slam on the brakes for no reason and fail to slow when approaching other vehicles.

A group of Tesla Model S and Model X owners has filed a lawsuit claiming the Autopilot system is dangerous and 'defective.'

Plaintiffs claim the Autopilot system is managed by "half-baked software" that causes the vehicles to steer out of lanes, lurch, slam on the brakes for no apparent reason and fail to slow or stop when approaching other vehicles, according to details of the lawsuit reported by Bloomberg.

Many of the cars listed in the class-action suit are equipped with Tesla's second-generation Autopilot hardware. The owners allege that Tesla indicated the Autopilot 2.0 system would be fully operational by December, but it still lacks full autonomous functionality.

Tesla's website says the "Enhanced Autopilot" software -- a $5,000 option -- has begun rolling out and features "will continue to be introduced as validation is completed."

For another $3,000, buyers can add "Full Self-Driving Capability" that doubles the number of cameras and "enables full self-driving in almost all circumstances." The company clearly states in bold lettering that "Self-Driving functionality is dependent upon extensive software validation and regulatory approval" that can vary by individual jurisdiction.

"It is not possible to know exactly when each element of the functionality described above will be available, as this is highly dependent on local regulatory approval," the disclaimer adds.

The company has fired back at lawyers representing the owners, arguing that the lawsuit is a "disingenuous attempt to secure attorney's fees posing as a legitimate legal action, which is evidenced by the fact that the suit misrepresents many facts."

"The inaccurate and sensationalistic view of our technology put forth by this group is exactly the kind of misinformation that threatens to harm consumer safety," the statement added.