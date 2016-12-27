"As Tesla and Panasonic begin production, Buffalo will continue to expand Tesla's American manufacturing base and create thousands of new jobs in the coming years," the company said in a statement. "Tesla reaffirms SolarCity's commitment to create over 1,400 jobs in Buffalo--including more than 500 manufacturing jobs."
Panasonic will pay for required capital costs in Buffalo, in return for a long-term purchase commitment from Tesla. The deal builds upon the existing manufacturing partnership the companies established for the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.
Like the battery plant, the Buffalo solar factory aims to produce a Gigawatt of module production. The first PV modules will begin rolling of the line in summer 2017, ramping up to full production by 2019.
Panasonic is also collaborating with Tesla engineers to develop the next generation of PV technology at SolarCity's Fremont, California, facility.
