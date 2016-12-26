Other companies are already working on 'ultra-fast' charging standards. The most notable example -- championed by BMW, Daimler, Ford and VW Group -- raises the bar to 350 kW.
Responding to a Twitter post regarding solar arrays, Musk said "there are some installed already, but full rollout really needs Supercharger V3 and Powrpack V2, plus SolarCity." When asked if V3 would be equivalent to the 350 kW systems, the executive joked "a mere 350 kW ... what are you referring to, a children's toy?"
The company has not provided more details such as expected charge times, but Electrek speculates that Tesla could be eyeing California Air Resources Board credits that apply only to vehicles that can provide over 300 miles of range and recharge to 95 percent in just 15 minutes.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>