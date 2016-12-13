Tesla promises to 'take action' against Supercharger abuse

Some owners complain that Supercharger spots are being occupied for hours or even overnight.

Tesla Motors chief executive Elon Musk suggests the company is preparing to crack down on Supercharger abuse.

The company's global network of charging stations has been a key selling point, intended to alleviate concerns over long-distance travel from city to city or across the country.

Responding to an owner's Twitter post complaining that a local Supercharger "is always full with idiots who leave their Tesla for hours even if already charged," Musk acknowledged that such abuse is "becoming an issue" that needs addressed.

"Supercharger spots are meant for charging, not parking," the executive said. "Will take action."

Tesla has not disclosed any specific actions, but parking fees are viewed as a potential deterrent. Owners could be charged after a certain time interval has passed after the charge is complete, maintaining the free charging commitment while discouraging long-term parking.

The company last month announced plans to stop offering unlimited free access to the charging network, arguing that charges would help ensure the "best Supercharging experience." Buyers receive a limited number of Supercharger credits for free fill-ups, equivalent to 1,000 miles of electric range annually. Beyond that, owners will be charged a "small fee" that promises to remain below the price of filling up a comparable gas car.