Tesla promises to 'take action' against Supercharger abuse

  • Updated December 13, 2016, 2:14 pm
  •         by Justin King

Some owners complain that Supercharger spots are being occupied for hours or even overnight.

Tesla Motors chief executive Elon Musk suggests the company is preparing to crack down on Supercharger abuse.

The company's global network of charging stations has been a key selling point, intended to alleviate concerns over long-distance travel from city to city or across the country.

As Tesla's vehicles become more common, some owners are complaining that spots are being occupied for hours or even overnight.

Responding to an owner's Twitter post complaining that a local Supercharger "is always full with idiots who leave their Tesla for hours even if already charged," Musk acknowledged that such abuse is "becoming an issue" that needs addressed.

"Supercharger spots are meant for charging, not parking," the executive said. "Will take action."

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

Tesla has not disclosed any specific actions, but parking fees are viewed as a potential deterrent. Owners could be charged after a certain time interval has passed after the charge is complete, maintaining the free charging commitment while discouraging long-term parking.

The company last month announced plans to stop offering unlimited free access to the charging network, arguing that charges would help ensure the "best Supercharging experience." Buyers receive a limited number of Supercharger credits for free fill-ups, equivalent to 1,000 miles of electric range annually. Beyond that, owners will be charged a "small fee" that promises to remain below the price of filling up a comparable gas car.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h