Tesla pushes to repeal dealer franchise laws in Texas

Production of current BMW M5 ending
BMW will end production of the current M5 before the end of the month, according to a new report. The company is busy filling existing orders, so it might be too late to order a brand new one. However, the next-gen M5 is right around the corner. http://bit.ly/2nzgIq5
Electric Lamborghini possible
Lamborghini is open to the idea of introducing an all-electric car, company CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed. However, the model won't arrive until battery technology makes a significant leap forward. http://bit.ly/2n40Gbf
Mazda to expand CX-5 production later in 2017
Mazda announced Monday that it will add production capacity for its updated CX-5 crossover at its Hofu production facility starting in November. Currently, the CX-5 is produced only in Mazda's Hiroshima Plant. Mazda says the additional capacity will "[...] help the automaker respond quickly and flexibly to growing demand for SUVs globally."
Mid-engined Aston Martin coming in 2021
Aston Martin has confirmed it's in the early stages of developing a mid-engined model aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 720S. The yet-unnamed car will get a V12 engine, and it will be one of the best-looking cars the brand has ever built. http://bit.ly/2nvkdxJ
Ferrari boss wants to reinvent California T
Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne says he's not entirely happy about the California T. The model started life as a Maserati and it doesn't feel like a true Ferrari, according to the exec. Consequently, the next-generation model will be completely re-invented. http://bit.ly/2nvoyRD
Investor injects $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric
A Chinese company named Far East Smarter Energy Group has invested $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric. The company will use the cash to launch the electric, Lotus Elise-based SP:01, and to develop a battery-powered SUV set to arrive by the end of the decade.
Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant
Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time. The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it.
Driven: 2017 Land Rover Discovery
"We'd encounter frozen sand on a sharp descent and simply point the steering straight ahead and pray that the rest of the truck followed. It did. Every time."<br/> http://bit.ly/2m8zELh
Porsche considering electric Macan
Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future. http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF