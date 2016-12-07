Tesla recalls charge adapters amid overheating reports

The company suggests two customers experienced problems, but without resulting in property damage or injuries.

Tesla Motors has issued a recall campaign for certain charging adapters that may be prone to overheating.

The company became aware of two incidents involving overheated NEMA 14-30 adapters in use by customers.

"These are the only two such incidents that we know of anywhere in the world and neither resulted in any injuries or property damage," the company said in a statement. "However, out of an abundance of caution, we're replacing NEMA 14-30, 10-30 and 6-50 adapters that were made years ago by our original supplier."

An Electrek report suggests the issue affects 6,900 units, the last of which were sold in early 2014. All were produced by a supplier and will be replaced with a revised component, expected to be available in a few months.

RELATED CARS 2017 Tesla Model X 2016 Tesla Model S

The company in 2014 launched a separate recall focused on 240-volt NEMA 14-50 chargers, replacing approximately 29,000 units over potential fire risk. The issue was reportedly blamed for a garage fire in California.