Tesla releases preview image of semi truck

The electric autonomous big rig is coming.

Tesla has released a teaser image of its proposed tractor-trailer truck. The images and a a few details were announced by the company's CEO Elon Musk during a TED Talk in Vancouver.

The initial image shows large, vertical headlights with L-shaped LED daytime running lights. There appear to be no external mirrors, so perhaps video cameras will fulfill that role. The cab appears to rise above the windshield to a height equal to that of the cargo area, perhaps giving the cabin more usable interior space than a traditional aerodynamic topper.

Musk did not reveal much, but described the truck as "spry" and said that it could be driven like a sports car. It will also, according to Musk, out-perform traditional semi trucks.

It's no secret that Tesla has been wanting to bring its technology to the trucking industry. Large enough electric motors will provide the torque required to pull heavy cargo that diesel engines currently tow. A network of supercharging stations, or Tesla's battery-swapping technology, will ensure that the rigs can cover long distances. And of course, Tesla's autonomous driving technology will allow fleets to run continuous hours.

It's part of Tesla's Master Plan, which says the roles of drivers will evolve into "fleet managers." Musk did not address, however, what would happen to the truck drivers whose jobs are taken by his army of robot rigs. The Tesla truck will debut in September.