Tesla releases Q1 financial report

Earnings and losses were both higher than expected.

Tesla Motors has released a detailed financial report for the first quarter of the year.

Combined, Model S and Model X sales added up to 25,051 units globally, a 64-percent increase over the first quarter of 2016 and an all-time quarterly record for the California-based company. Revenues exceeded expectations at $2.7 billion, a figure that includes the sale of zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) credits to other manufacturers.

Net losses exceeded expectations, too. Tesla reported a loss of $330 million during the first quarter of 2017. That's significantly higher than the $282 million it lost at the end of the first quarter of 2016.

The financial report re-affirms production of the long-awaited Model 3 will begin in July. The brand expects it will assemble 5,000 cars per week before the end of 2017, and 10,000 cars per week at some point in 2018.

The report also explains why Tesla is still burning through a jaw-dropping amount of cash. It points out the company is investing a lot of money into expanding the size of its Supercharger network in the United States and abroad. Supercharging is no longer free, so Tesla will eventually recover the costs of constructing charging stations all over the globe.

RELATED CARS 2017 Tesla Model X 2016 Tesla Model S

It's also building new service centers, and opening larger delivery hubs in major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing, and Hong Kong. Finally, it's putting more mobile repair trucks on the roads.

Investors evidently trust Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk. While the company's stock price took a small hit after the Q1 results were released, its market cap remains pegged at $51.07 billion as of writing. It's worth considerably more than Ford and a little bit more than General Motors, which are valued at $42.15 billion and $49.05 billion, respectively, according to Google Finance.