Tesla replaces HR exec amid battle with UAW

The top human-resources executive left after media reports detailed safety concerns at the company's Fremont factory.

Tesla has replaced its top human-resources executive after media reports detailed safety concerns at the company's Fremont, California assembly plant.

'Chief people officer' Arnnon Geshuri has left after more than eight years. He is credited with helping transform Tesla from a small startup to a global player with more than 30,000 employees. He will be succeeded by former Electronic Arts executive Gaby Toledano."As Tesla prepares for the next chapter in its growth, Arnnon will be taking a short break before moving on to a new endeavor," the company said in a statement.The move follows just days after media reports detailed allegations of unsafe working conditions at the Fremont plant. Tesla did not dispute that its incident rate was above the industry average in recent years, however the company dismissed the reports as part of a UAW propaganda campaign and claimed to be implementing safety reforms that have already slashed its accident rate in the first quarter of the year.Advocacy organization Worksafe released a report that questions Tesla's claim of improvements entering 2017. The group argues that the company's history of "erratic reporting chronology" sometimes results in retroactive increases in injury tallies months after the incidents occurred.After reviewing OSHA data submissions, including a February 2017 report and a May 2017 revision, Worksafe found that the latter reporting included a 19-percent increase in injuries, 92-percent jump in lost time cases and three times as many missed days, among other discrepancies."Tesla's injury logs also show that a significant number of cases are not recorded at the time of injury, making any mid-year attempt to evaluate injury rates premature," the group said. "Also important to note is that much of Tesla's plant operations were shut down from February 18 to February 28 for maintenance, which almost certainly artificially reduced the number of injuries in the first quarter of 2017."The Fremont factory will undoubtedly remain in the spotlight as Tesla attempts to launch the Model 3 and quickly achieve a more than ten-fold increase in production volume.