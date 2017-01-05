Tesla replaces HR exec amid battle with UAW

  • May 24, 2017, 2:30 pm
  • May 24, 2017, 2:30 pm
  •         by Justin King

The top human-resources executive left after media reports detailed safety concerns at the company's Fremont factory.

Tesla has replaced its top human-resources executive after media reports detailed safety concerns at the company's Fremont, California assembly plant.

'Chief people officer' Arnnon Geshuri has left after more than eight years. He is credited with helping transform Tesla from a small startup to a global player with more than 30,000 employees. He will be succeeded by former Electronic Arts executive Gaby Toledano.

"As Tesla prepares for the next chapter in its growth, Arnnon will be taking a short break before moving on to a new endeavor," the company said in a statement.

The move follows just days after media reports detailed allegations of unsafe working conditions at the Fremont plant. Tesla did not dispute that its incident rate was above the industry average in recent years, however the company dismissed the reports as part of a UAW propaganda campaign and claimed to be implementing safety reforms that have already slashed its accident rate in the first quarter of the year.

Advocacy organization Worksafe released a report that questions Tesla's claim of improvements entering 2017. The group argues that the company's history of "erratic reporting chronology" sometimes results in retroactive increases in injury tallies months after the incidents occurred.

After reviewing OSHA data submissions, including a February 2017 report and a May 2017 revision, Worksafe found that the latter reporting included a 19-percent increase in injuries, 92-percent jump in lost time cases and three times as many missed days, among other discrepancies.

"Tesla's injury logs also show that a significant number of cases are not recorded at the time of injury, making any mid-year attempt to evaluate injury rates premature," the group said. "Also important to note is that much of Tesla's plant operations were shut down from February 18 to February 28 for maintenance, which almost certainly artificially reduced the number of injuries in the first quarter of 2017."

The Fremont factory will undoubtedly remain in the spotlight as Tesla attempts to launch the Model 3 and quickly achieve a more than ten-fold increase in production volume.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

BMW M4 GT4 to debut this weekend

The track-only BMW M4 GT4 will make its public debut this weekend at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race. It won't participate in the event; instead, BMW is taking advantage of the race to put the GT4 through its paces for the first time.   

 3h

Shelby shows wide-bodied Ford Mustang

American tuner Shelby has released its first concept in a decade. It's a wide-bodied, 750-horsepower version of the Super Snake built to explore the Ford Mustang's handling capacity. It's still a concept, but it will spawn a production model before the end of the year.   

 4h

Mercedes, Renault develop new engines

Mercedes-Benz and industrial partner Renault-Nissan are co-developing a new family of four-cylinder engines, according to Autocar. Called M282 internally, the 1.2- and 1.4-liter units will debut under the hood of Mercedes next compacts.   

 5h

Skip Barber Racing School files for bankruptcy

Skip Barber Racing School -- one of the best-known racing schools in the country -- has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a New York court. The company's liabilities are estimated at between $10 and $50 million.   

 6h

Hotter Jaguar XE to take on BMW M3?

Jaguar is allegedly building a hotter, 550-horsepower version of the XE aimed right at the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63. Powered by a supercharged V8, the model might make its debut this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show.   

 7h

Uber could owe NYC drivers $45 million

Uber has admitted it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City for two and a half years by calculating its commission before taxes and fees were factored in. The company might need to pay back at least $45 million, according to Reuters, which represents about $900 per driver.   

 8h

Workhorse wants to sell the W-15 to the public

The gasoline-electric Workhorse W-15 pickup is fleet-only for the time being. However, a post on the company's official Twitter account suggests it's building a variant of the truck for regular consumers.   

 9h

Roger Moore dies at 89

Actor Sir Roger Moore passed away at 89 after a short battle with cancer, according to a statement published by his family. Moore is best remembered as the third actor to play James Bond.   

 10h

Geely purchases stake in Proton, Lotus

Volvo parent company Geely has agreed to purchase a 49.9 percent stake in Proton, the Malaysian automaker that owns Lotus. The company also bought 51 percent of Lotus. "We aim to unleash the full potential of Lotus Cars and bring it into a new phase of development, thanks to our experience accumulated through Volvo Cars' revitalization," said Geely CFO Daniel Donghui Li in a statement.   http://bit.ly/2rOUd3g

 12h

Americans don't trust ridesharing companies to build autonomous cars

In the US, tech giants such as Apple and Google are trusted more than automakers to build autonomous vehicles, according to an Inrix study.   http://bit.ly/2reB264

 21h