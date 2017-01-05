Tesla revives unlimited Supercharging for current owners

  • May 22, 2017, 11:06 am
  • May 22, 2017, 11:06 am
  •         by Justin King

The move coincides with a referral program that includes unlimited Supercharging as a purchase incentive.

Tesla has apparently revived its unlimited Supercharging program for vehicles that were sold this year.

The company ended unlimited Supercharger access at the beginning of the year, arguing that limits are necessary to ensure the 'best' experience. The monetized business model will also help pay for charging network expansion as the Model 3 arrives.

The return of unlimited Supercharging coincides with a referral program that includes charging access as a purchase incentive.

"We heard from our customers that free, unlimited Supercharging was one of their favorite reasons to refer a friend to buy a Tesla, so we're bringing it back for Model S and Model X owners through our referral program, which we update periodically," the company said in a statement to InsideEVs. "Beginning today, existing owners can give free, unlimited Supercharging to up to five friends by sharing their referral code, and all existing Tesla owners who purchase a new Model S or Model X will receive free, unlimited Supercharging too."

The incentive program also appears to be used as a tool further elevate the Model S and Model X as premium products compared to the Model 3, which will not be included in the unlimited Supercharger program.

