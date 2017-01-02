Tesla says Model 3 on track for July production

Most Discussed
McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track
The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability. http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS
Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia
Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.
Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?
Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles. http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5
Four-door Mercedes-AMG GT to debut in Geneva?
Mercedes-AMG could bring a four-door version of the GT to the Geneva Auto Show. The model will look just like the GT, but it will ride on the E-Class' MRA platform. Power will come from a 600-horsepower V8, according to British magazine Autocar. http://bit.ly/2kYrjct
Hyundai introduces i30 Tourer
Hyundai has unveiled the i30 Tourer. Essentially a long-roof version of the Elantra GT, the Tourer boasts a chassis tuned on the 'Ring and one of the biggest trunks in the segment. It was designed largely for the European market, and it will not be sold on our shores because the wagon segment is free-falling here.
New Ford Fiesta ST to drop this week
Ford will officially unveil the next-generation Fiesta ST on February 24. http://bit.ly/2lDJecw