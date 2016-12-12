Tesla settles with Norwegian owners over alleged power discrepancy

  • Updated December 12, 2016, 2:49 pm
  •         by Justin King

Tesla argues that its performance estimates were always on target or even understated.

Tesla Motors has finally settled a dispute with Norwegian owners over alleged power discrepancies.

Some Model S P85D owners cried foul over Tesla's claim that the car produced 691 horsepower, far higher than the alleged 550 ponies achieved in dynamometer tests.

The company later revised its stated specifications, clarifying separate theoretical maximum "motor power" ratings for the front and rear motors. The actual combined output does not reflect a simple front+rear calculation, however, as the battery drain rate serves as a bottleneck. For the P90D, the system peaks at 463 horsepower for the standard car or 532 horses with the 'Ludicrous' acceleration upgrade.

A Dagens Naeringliv report spotted by Electrek suggests Tesla offered around $7,700 USD to each owner, most of which are said to have accepted the settlement proposal.

Get More Car Info

In a statement, Tesla claims that its performance estimates, including acceleration, were always on target or even understated.

"Similarly, the motor power numbers used by Tesla were legally required and confirmed as accurate by European regulatory authorities," the company added. "Based on this information, the Consumer Council previously resolved these issues in Tesla's favor. Tesla will be reviewing the decision by the Consumer Disputes Commission to better understand the conclusion that it reached."

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h