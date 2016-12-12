Tesla settles with Norwegian owners over alleged power discrepancy

Tesla argues that its performance estimates were always on target or even understated.

Tesla Motors has finally settled a dispute with Norwegian owners over alleged power discrepancies.

Some Model S P85D owners cried foul over Tesla's claim that the car produced 691 horsepower, far higher than the alleged 550 ponies achieved in dynamometer tests.

The company later revised its stated specifications, clarifying separate theoretical maximum "motor power" ratings for the front and rear motors. The actual combined output does not reflect a simple front+rear calculation, however, as the battery drain rate serves as a bottleneck. For the P90D, the system peaks at 463 horsepower for the standard car or 532 horses with the 'Ludicrous' acceleration upgrade.

A Dagens Naeringliv report spotted by Electrek suggests Tesla offered around $7,700 USD to each owner, most of which are said to have accepted the settlement proposal.

In a statement, Tesla claims that its performance estimates, including acceleration, were always on target or even understated.

"Similarly, the motor power numbers used by Tesla were legally required and confirmed as accurate by European regulatory authorities," the company added. "Based on this information, the Consumer Council previously resolved these issues in Tesla's favor. Tesla will be reviewing the decision by the Consumer Disputes Commission to better understand the conclusion that it reached."