Tesla throttles Supercharger power after too many fast charges

The company has confirmed that peak charging speeds are reduced to prevent range degradation, though the restrictions are said to only affect a small percentage of vehicles.

Tesla has reportedly acknowledged previously undisclosed restrictions on Supercharger charging rates when a vehicle has accumulated too many fast-charging cycles.

One owner noticed that his vehicle appeared to permanently drop from the official peak charging rate of 120 kW down to just 90 kW, prompting a response from Tesla's technical team, according to a Tesla Motors Club forum post spotted by Electrek.

"According to Tesla engineers, once vehicle has been DC fast charged over a specified amount, the battery management system restricts DC charging to prevent degradation of the battery pack," the owner was told. "Important to note, supercharging will always still be available to the vehicle and the battery pack has not yet experienced significant degradation due to the amount of DC fast charging performed on the pack up until this point in time."

The admission highlights an inconvenient drawback of current battery technology. Lithium-ion batteries used in EVs are prone to eventual capacity degradation caused by charge-discharge cycles. The degradation is apparently worse when the batteries are charged too quickly.

Tesla already reduces its Supercharging power flow when a battery begins to fill past 50 percent capacity, where the effects of fast charging can be most detrimental to the battery cells. All EV makers, including Tesla, are undoubtedly exploring improvements in battery technology to mitigate or completely eliminate charge-cycle degradation, however.

"The peak charging rate possible in a li-ion cell will slightly decline after a very large number of high-rate charging sessions," the company said in a follow-up statement. "Our fast-charge control technology is designed to keep the battery safe and to preserve the maximum amount of cell capacity (range capability) in all conditions. To maintain safety and retain maximum range, we need to slow down the charge rate when the cells are too cold, when the state of charge is nearly full, and also when the conditions of the cell change gradually with age and usage."

The owner that noticed the charge rate reductions had used CHAdeMO DC fast chargers hundreds of times and Tesla's Supercharger at least 50 times, while most owners typically top off their vehicle at home at a slower charge rate.

Tesla says the restrictions may increase Supercharger time by about five minutes and affects less than one percent of customers.

