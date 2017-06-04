Tesla to double Superchargers in 2017, promises 'never wait'

California alone will receive more than 1,000 new Supercharger sites this year.

Tesla has updated its Supercharger buildout plan ahead of the Model 3's arrival late this year.

Some Model S and Model X owners have complained of wait times at the busiest Supercharger locations. The company responded by implementing usage fees and charging parking penalties to discourage owners from leaving a vehicle hooked to the charger for long periods of time after the battery is full.

Even with the fees, the network faces a significant increase in usage as Model 3 production begins to ramp up. Hundreds of thousands of customers have already placed deposits for the mass-market sedan. If Tesla meets its ambitious targets, there will be 500,000 on the road by the end of next year.

"In 2017, we'll be doubling the Tesla charging network, expanding existing sites so drivers never wait to charge, and broadening our charging locations within city centers," the company wrote in a blog post.

The network currently includes over 5,400 Superchargers and more than 9,000 'Destination Charging' systems, essentially small residential-style charging connections at restaurants, hotels, resorts or other businesses. Nearly 5,000 more Superchargers will be built this year around the globe, along with 6,000 Destination sites.

"In North America, we'll increase the number of Superchargers by 150 percent, and in California alone we'll add more than 1,000 Superchargers," the company added.

Notably, Supercharger properties along the busiest corridors will be much larger than current designs to accommodate higher traffic. The company also appears to have backpedaled from its previous statements that encouraged owners to use Superchargers only for long-distance travel. Many of the new locations will be built further from the highway for locals, transitioning toward a new goal of "making charging ubiquitous in urban centers."

Site selection is already underway and many of the sites are scheduled to enter construction ahead of the summer travel season.