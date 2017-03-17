Tesla to reveal semi in September, pickup in 18-24 months

  • April 13, 2017, 4:58 pm
  • Apr 13, 2017, 4:58 pm
  •         by Justin King

Elon Musk promises the cargo hauler is "seriously next level."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed plans to unveil an all-electric semi truck in September, followed by a pickup truck in 18-24 months.

"Team has done an amazing job," he wrote in a Twitter post, referring to the semi. "Seriously next level."

The executive did not divulge more details, though the heavy-duty cargo trucks could mesh with Tesla's vision for other working vehicles. The company is also working on high-passenger-density urban transport in which the role of bus driver transitions to that of a "fleet manager."

A truck capable of operating with SAE Level 4 autonomy could allow the driver to rest in the cab while the vehicle drives itself on long-haul trips. The next obvious step is Level 5, which could allow Tesla's semis to haul cargo without any human driver present in the vehicle.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

Tesla also envisions a driverless network of ride-hailing vehicles, allowing a customer's personal vehicle to make money on the side as an autonomous taxi while the owner is at work.

In the near term, Tesla's operations will continue to be closely watched as the company attempts to launch its important Model 3 sedan and quickly scale up production to fulfill hundreds of thousands of reservations.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Musk tells activist shareholders to 'buy Ford stock'

The group wants Tesla's board to be restructured, arguing that alleged close business and familial ties "give rise to self-dealing behavior."   http://reut.rs/2oDQMO2

 5h

Honda wants to sell 75,000 Clarity models in four years

Honda is predicting a bright future for the Clarity. The company believes it can sell 75,000 examples of the three variants combined during the nameplate's first four years on the U.S. market.    

 6h

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV leaked

Amateur spy shots have prematurely revealed the Citroen C5 Aircross. The SUV will be presented next week at the Shanghai Auto Show. It's too early to tell whether it will be sold in Europe, or if it's a China-only model.    http://bit.ly/2oCe6LQ

 7h

2018 Subaru Crosstrek detailed

Subaru has detailed the brand-new 2018 Crosstrek. Built on a new platform, the crossover will be offered in three trim levels named base, Premium, and Limited, respectively, when it goes on sale this summer.    http://bit.ly/2oC2GaT

 8h

Honda Clarity gets PHEV drivetrain

Honda expanded the Clarity lineup in New York with a plug-in hybrid model. The drivetrain's central component is a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, but the Clarity can drive on electricity alone for up to 42 miles.    

 9h

Jaguar could deep-six XJ

Jaguar's XJ flagship might die without a successor, one of the company's officials has revealed. The XJ is nowhere near as popular as rivals like the 7 Series and the S-Class, and the sales of large sedans are free-falling all over the globe.    http://bit.ly/2o9O4f4

 10h

Volkswagen to build second SUV in Chattanooga

Volkswagen of America boss Hinrich Woebcken has announced the brand will soon build a second SUV in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The new model's identity hasn't been revealed yet.    http://reut.rs/2oC7ywM

 11h

Three-row Subaru crossover coming next year

Subaru has confirmed a three-row crossover inspired by the Ascent concept will make its debut next year. The soft-roader will compete in the same segment as the Volkswagen Atlas and the Honda Pilot.    

 12h

Honda introduces Clarity Electric

Honda has introduced an electric version of the Clarity. It gets a 161-horsepower motor, but Honda hasn't revealed how far it can drive on a single charge.    

 13h

Lada celebrates 40 years of Niva

The Lada Niva has been in continuous production for 40 years. The Russian company is celebrating the occasion with a limited-edition model appropriately named 40th Anniversary Edition. Just 1,977 examples will be built.    

 14h