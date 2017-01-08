Tesla to roll out advanced autopilot update Monday

  • Updated January 8, 2017, 5:16 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The software revision will utilize the HW2 suite of on-board technology.

Tesla will be rolling out its latest autopilot revision on Monday morning, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Autopilot HW2 (Hardware 2), in Tesla parlance, is the most advanced semi-autonomous system the company has yet to offer. While all of the company's cars sold since October of last year have included the suite of radar and ultrasonic sensors, 8 cameras and upgraded on-board computer, the full capabilities of the system have lain dormant.

As the auto industry converges in Detroit for the North American International Auto Show tomorrow, Tesla will roll out autopilot software that will take advantage of the new hardware. The update will affect 1,000 cars, with the rest running in "shadow mode," collecting data about what the car's AI would do if autopilot were active.

"If all looks good, HW2 Autopilot functionality will switch from shadow to active mode by end of week for cars beyond initial 1000," tweeted Musk.

By the end of the year, however, Musk has even more ambitious goals: the ability for a Tesla car to drive itself from Los Angeles to New York, drop the owner off in Times Square and then park itself.

HW2 will also activate Ludicrous+ mode, which shaves 0-60 on Model S P100D models down to 2.4 seconds, 0.1 seconds faster than before.

Owners of cars equipped with oh-so-primitive HW1 will also see improvements, said Musk, although he didn't elaborate on details.

