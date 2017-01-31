Tesla warming to DIY maintenance?

The company has been criticized for not making parts available or sharing its proprietary software and repair manuals.

Tesla Motors is reportedly warming to the idea of do-it-yourself maintenance, addressing growing criticism as many of its first Model S sedans begin to exceed their warranty term.

Only Massachusetts residents can easily access to Tesla's factory repair manuals and other important information to help DIY service or independent shops, thanks to a "Right to Repair" state law requiring automakers to provide such products directly to consumers.

Tesla's reluctance to expand the program beyond The Bay State was highlighted again in a Tesla Motors Club forum post authored by a member who spearheaded a lobbying effort over Launch-mode software limits, according to an Electrek report. The system had quietly imposed limits on the number of full-power starts, but the company agreed to backtrack on the policy.

"Now if we can only get them to allow us to perform our own maintenance, which involves releasing service info and software as well as sell us parts," the user said. "Also, If you purchase a salvage vehicle they will not sell you parts at all. This will have to change if Tesla hopes to become mass-market."

Tesla president Jon McLeill responded to the critique, promising something is "in the works!"

RELATED CARS 2017 Tesla Model X 2016 Tesla Model S

The Tesla Roadster has now been on the road for nearly a decade, with three years of standard warranty coverage and available extensions to six years. First available in 2012, the Model S has been available with a four-year basic warranty that can be doubled for an extra $4,000.

Tesla has promoted electric cars as inherently more reliable than traditional vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines and transmissions.

