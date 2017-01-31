Tesla warming to DIY maintenance?

  • Updated January 31, 2017, 6:22 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company has been criticized for not making parts available or sharing its proprietary software and repair manuals.

Tesla Motors is reportedly warming to the idea of do-it-yourself maintenance, addressing growing criticism as many of its first Model S sedans begin to exceed their warranty term.

Only Massachusetts residents can easily access to Tesla's factory repair manuals and other important information to help DIY service or independent shops, thanks to a "Right to Repair" state law requiring automakers to provide such products directly to consumers.

Tesla's reluctance to expand the program beyond The Bay State was highlighted again in a Tesla Motors Club forum post authored by a member who spearheaded a lobbying effort over Launch-mode software limits, according to an Electrek report. The system had quietly imposed limits on the number of full-power starts, but the company agreed to backtrack on the policy.

"Now if we can only get them to allow us to perform our own maintenance, which involves releasing service info and software as well as sell us parts," the user said. "Also, If you purchase a salvage vehicle they will not sell you parts at all. This will have to change if Tesla hopes to become mass-market."

Tesla president Jon McLeill responded to the critique, promising something is "in the works!"

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

The Tesla Roadster has now been on the road for nearly a decade, with three years of standard warranty coverage and available extensions to six years. First available in 2012, the Model S has been available with a four-year basic warranty that can be doubled for an extra $4,000.

Tesla has promoted electric cars as inherently more reliable than traditional vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines and transmissions.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h