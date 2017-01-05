Tesla 'in contact' with Grohmann's previous clients

Tesla's decision to drop existing clients reportedly caused unrest among Grohmann's employees and led to the ouster of the company's founder.

Tesla is working to resolve potential conflicts with existing clients of its manufacturing automation division, Grohmann Engineering.

The automation firm was acquired by Tesla late last year to help retool the company's Fremont factory and develop highly automated methods to manufacture the Model 3, which will be produced in significantly greater numbers than the Model S and Model X.

Tesla buyout was finalized late in the Model 3 development process, just months from the vehicle's targeted production start. The company consequently decided to refocus Grohmann's operations on its own project, despite existing contracts with industry rivals such as BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen.

The decision reportedly sparked unrest among Grohmann's employees and led to the ouster of the company's founder, Klaus Grohmann.

"We have been in contact with every client for weeks on this issue and are on the way to finding individual solutions with each of them," Tesla said in a statement to Reuters.

It is unclear if the negotiations relate to completing contracts as written, or simply offering financial compensation for failure to meet existing obligations, though BMW says it believes Grohmann will "honor its contractual obligations" in the future.