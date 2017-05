Texas dealership destroyed by tornado 'direct hit'

Six tornados are believed to have struck East Texas, killing four people.

An East Texas car dealership has been destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the town of Canton.Interstate 20 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram workers decided to evacuate as the sky turned 'green,' just minutes before the tornado struck, according to an NBCDFW report.Many of the cars were torn apart, thrown across the parking lot, flipped or stacked by the strong winds.The showroom was located in Van Zandt County, which apparently received some of the worst damage from one of at least six tornados that touched down in East Texas on Saturday. Officials say at least four people were killed in the storm.