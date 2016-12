In what may be the ultimate act of mall-crawling, The Grand Tour cast was spotted driving a tank through the wall of a shopping center in Dubai.After a week marred by terrorist violence in Germany, some outlets (including The Daily Mail, which hosts the video embedded below) were quick to play up the fear angle in what were clearly heavily scripted antics.As Autoblog points out , even Jeremy Clarkson didn't see the point of sensationalizing the tank's, ahem, grand entrance. The host took to twitter yesterday to refute the notion that anybody was frightened by the act.

No I didn't. Jeremy Clarkson drives tank into Dubai Mall scaring shoppers https://t.co/JtIsopIYKF via @MailOnline. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 20, 2016

One thing's for sure. The Grand Tour's season finale is shaping up to be as spectacular as anything else we've seen in the show's debut season.