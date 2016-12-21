As Autoblog points out, even Jeremy Clarkson didn't see the point of sensationalizing the tank's, ahem, grand entrance. The host took to twitter yesterday to refute the notion that anybody was frightened by the act.
No I didn't. Jeremy Clarkson drives tank into Dubai Mall scaring shoppers https://t.co/JtIsopIYKF via @MailOnline.— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 20, 2016
One thing's for sure. The Grand Tour's season finale is shaping up to be as spectacular as anything else we've seen in the show's debut season.
