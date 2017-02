Thieves steal Queen Latifah's AMG S63 at gas pump

The celebrity lift is said to highlight a growing trend in the Atlanta area.

A car owned by Queen Latifah was reportedly stolen at a gas pump in Fulton County, Georgia.A police report cited by WXIA suggests the 2015 Mercedes-AMG S63 was driven by Keith Sheppard and registered under Latifah's real name, Dana Owens, who was not present at the time.The driver alleges that a white BMW pulled up beside the vehicle while he was pumping gas. As he finished filling the tank, he claims to have heard the engine start before S63 sped off.Sheppard appears in IMDb as her personal security guard during filming for various movies, ranging from Barbershop 2: Back in Business to Joyful Noise.Police are said to have located the vehicle at an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta, where the car was abandoned with fruit punch and lemonade bottles left inside by the alleged thieves. Fox 5 report suggests the bold method represents a growing trend among car thieves.