Toyota adds 543,000 vehicles to Takata airbag recall

Toyota is adding more cars to its Takata airbag recall.

Toyota is expanding a previous recall for defective Takata airbags by another 543,000 vehicles in the United States.

Following a similar recall issued this week by Ford, Toyota is recalling 543,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to faulty Takata-sourced passenger-side airbags. The airbags in question have a defective inflator that could degrade overtime. If that degradation occurs, the inflator could rupture in the event of an accident, sending metal fragments throughout the vehicle's cabin, increasingly the likelihood of injury or death.

Vehicles included in the recall are:

2008 - 2009 and 2012 Model Year Scion xB

2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Corolla

2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Corolla Matrix

2007 - 2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Yaris

2012 Model Year Toyota 4Runner

2012 Model Year Toyota Sienna

2006 - 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus IS250/350

2012 Model Year Lexus IS250C/350C

2008 - 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus IS-F

2007 - 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus ES350

2012 Model Year Lexus GX460

2012 Model Year Lexus LFA

Owners can have their vehicle's airbag replaced free of charge at any Toyota dealership in the United States.

As part of the fallout from its deadly airbags, Takata will pay $1 billion in fines and penalties, including $850 million to automakers to compensate for repairs. Some Takata executives could also face jail time over the fiasco.