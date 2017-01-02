Toyota Alabama builds 5 millionth engine

If all five million engines were lined up side by side, they would stretch all the way from Huntsville to Los Angeles.

Toyota has announced that its Alabama manufacturing facility has produced its five millionth engine.

The plant initially focused on V8 engines when the first powerplant rolled off the assembly line 14 years ago. It eventually added V6 and four-cylinder lines, making it the only single Toyota facility to produce all three engine types.

The company claims the entire production run of five million engines, if lined up side by side, would stretch all the way from Huntsville to Los Angeles.

The facility has been expanded four times in its 15-year history, growing from 300 to 1,500 workers with a total investment of $864 million.

Production reached record volume last year, when more than 702,000 engines left the plant bound for assembly in the Camry, Rav4, Highlander, Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia.

Toyota claims to directly and indirectly employ 136,000 people in the US. The company has invested $22 billion in its US manufacturing operations so far, with plans for another $10 billion in the next five years.