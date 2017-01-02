Toyota and Tonka join forces to make the ultimate toy truck

Unfortunately it will be based on the Hilux and made for Australia.

Toyota is working on a concept truck inspired by Tonka toys. Based on the HiLux mid-size pickup, it is currently being designed by Toyota Australia.

The local design studio in Melbourne is heading up the project, a sketch of which was shown briefly in a video released this week. The truck appears to have an increased ride height and large fender flares to accommodate meaty off-road tires. According to the sketch shown on CarAdvice, a skid pan, new grille, roo bar-equipped bumpers, and auxiliary light pods on the roof add to the life-sized toy look of the truck.

According to Motoring, the project is meant to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Toyota Motor Company, the 45th anniversary of the HiLux, and the 70th anniversary of Tonka, the toy brand known for its rugged play trucks. "It seemed like such a natural fit," said Chief Designer Nic Hogios. "They're both tough, they're both enduring, and to marry the two together is an absolute dream come true." According to the article, Toyota plans show the finished one-off at Australian dealerships later this year.

The Australian studio has also been responsible for attention grabbing designs like the Toyota GT86 Shooting Brake. Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Toyota and Tonka have collaborated. In 2015, Toyota USA built a Tonka-inspired 4Runner for the SEMA Show.





