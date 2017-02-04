Toyota bringing hydrogen-powered semis to Port of Los Angeles

The fuel-cell trucks will be used for short-haul movement of cargo around the busy shipping port.

Toyota is bringing its hydrogen fuel-cell technology to heavy-duty trucks at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The 'Project Portal' pilot program will equip semi trucks with hydrogen powertrains to conduct port drayage operations, essentially handling short-haul local logistics without emitting any emissions aside from water vapor.

Each truck will generate more than 670 horsepower and 1,325 pound-feet of torque from two Mirai fuel-cel stacks and a 12-kWh battery. The setup supports a cross combined weight capacity of 80,000 pounds and an estimated driving range of more than 200 miles per fill.

"CARB will be following the progress of this feasibility study with interest, as we look to develop the best mix of regulations and incentives to rapidly expand the market for the cleanest, most efficient big trucks to meet the need for dramatic change in the freight sector," says California Air Resources Board chair Mary Nichols.

The zero-emissions trucks will begin operating at the ports this summer.