The Japanese automaker since its creation has developed new technology based on a traditional approach to "acquire through in-house creation," however the company foresees a shift that necessitates a more collaborative ethos both within the group and throughout the industry.
"Toyota suppliers produce a lot of technology which can only be used by Toyota," Toyota powertrain president Toshiyuki Mizushima recently told reporters, as quoted by Reuters. "We want to change that to a system where we develop technology with our suppliers at an earlier stage ... so they can make that technology available to non-Toyota customers."
The announcement appears to demonstrate a path toward further industry standardization and 'economies of scale' without necessarily requiring automakers to formally merge or directly co-develop shared platforms and modular powertrain technology.
Toyota has not said if it is already involved in supply talks with other automakers.
