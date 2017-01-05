Most Discussed

Toyota cuts pricing on 2017 RAV4

  • May 10, 2017, 12:21 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Toyota is making the RAV4 more affordable.

Every model year cars tend to get a little more expensive, but Toyota is bucking that trend with its cheaper-for-2017 RAV4 crossover utility vehicle.
Toyota has slashed pricing nearly across the board for its gas-powered RAV4 range, starting with the entry-level LE model. Toyota was charging $24,910 for its 2017 RAV4 LE, but buyers can now pick one up for $24,410, representing a savings of $500. RAV4 XLE buyers will save the most thanks to Toyota's new pricing scheme, with prices dropping from $26,830 to $25,500. The RAV4 Limited sees a price cut of $1,195 to $28,790, while the RAV4 Limited now costs just $30,905, down from $31,830. Prices for the top-spec RAV4 Platinum and hybrid models remain unchanged.

Those prices don't include a mandatory $960 destination charge.

Although cheaper, Toyota hasn't cut any content out of the 2017 RAV4. Every 2017 RAV4 model ships standard with the Toyota Safety Sense P active safety package, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic high beams and radar cruise control.

Toyota's newly priced RAV4 is on sale now at dealers nationwide.
