Toyota explores bitcoin-derived tech for 'mobility ecosystem'

  • May 22, 2017, 4:25 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company wants to use blockchain and distributed-ledger tech for sharing driving data and performing ride/car-sharing transactions.

Toyota is exploring how bitcoin-derived technology could be used to create a "new mobility ecosystem."

Bitcoin's 'blockchain' serves as a distributed ledger that uses a network of independent computers to keep permanent transaction records that cannot be retroactively modified. Aside from digital currency, the inherently secure technology can potentially be used to manage other forms of data.

Collaborating with the MIT Media Lab and other industry players, the Toyota Research Institute is developing a digital environment that can be used to share driving and autonomous vehicle testing data, manage ride- and car-sharing transactions, or store vehicle usage information that can be used to set insurance rates.

"Hundreds of billions of miles of human driving data may be needed to develop safe and reliable autonomous vehicles," says TRI mobility director and CFO Chris Ballinger. "Blockchains and distributed ledgers may enable pooling data from vehicle owners, fleet managers, and manufacturers to shorten the time for reaching this goal, thereby bringing forward the safety, efficiency and convenience benefits of autonomous driving technology."

The automaker is pursuing the technology with help from BigchainDB, a company building a data exchange for sharing driving and testing data; Oaken Innovations, a startup developing applications and tokens for P2P car sharing; Commuterz, an Israeli company specializing in P2P carpooling; Gem, an LA-based startup working with Toyota's telematics car insurance joint venture; and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services.

Now

Indy pole sitter robbed at gunpoint

Scott Dixon, the pole sitter for this year's Indy 500, and retired driver Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night at a Taco Bell drive-thru not far from the historic racetrack. No one was injured in the robbery but the thieves made away with the drivers' wallets. Police announced a short while later that two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and charged for the incident.   

 1h

NY officials consider making Times Square car-free

City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC.   http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5

 5h

Nissan planning electric crossover

Nissan says it will eventually add a crossover to its electric vehicle lineup.   http://bit.ly/2r92mCK

 5h

2018 Volvo XC40 spied

The 2018 Volvo XC40 will look a lot like the XC90, but the compact crossover will feature a less-luxurious interior.   http://bit.ly/2r9EU8v

 5h

Jim Hackett focused on Ford's future

"The future is not a fantasy. It's not where Bill [Ford] and I are making things up. We talk to lots of people around the world who are really smart. We're triangulating all of these forces to try to come up with a competitive set, to figure out where we're gonna play and how we're gonna win," said new Ford CEO Jim Hackett during a press conference.   

 6h

Fiat updates 500L

Fiat has updated the slow-selling 500L. The people-mover gets a new look that's more rugged, more standard equipment, and additional tech features. As of writing, the updates only apply to the 500L sold in Europe.   

 6h

Bill Ford: Mark Fields resigned last Friday

"We had a board meeting on Friday. After that, Mark and I got together and we decided it was the right time for him to resign. Only at that point did we activate Jim [Hackett] as CEO," said executive chairman Bill Ford during a press conference.   

 6h

Bill Ford: "I'm thankful for Mark Fields"

Bill Ford thanked former Ford CEO Mark Fields during a press conference. "Mark had a tremendous career at Ford and did great things. I'm very thankful for Mark."   

 6h

Official: Jim Hackett replaces Mark Fields as Ford CEO

Jim Hackett has replaced Mark Fields as Ford CEO. Reports say Fields was ousted, but the company explains he unexpectedly retired. 62-year old Hackett will work with executive chairman Bill Ford to turn the Blue Oval from a car manufacturer to a mobility provider.   

 7h

Italy's Innocenti revived

A group of Italian investors is bringing Innocenti back from the dead. Shuttered in late 1996, Innocenti was once one of the biggest automakers in Italy. The company's new mission statement is to blend Italian design with technological innovation.   http://bit.ly/2r90JVz

 8h