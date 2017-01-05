Most Discussed

Other Land Cruiser Stories

Other Toyota Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Toyota 'Land Speed Cruiser' claims world's fastest SUV title

  • May 5, 2017, 12:33 pm
  • May 5, 2017, 12:33 pm
  •         by Justin King

With over 2,000 horsepower, the modified Land Cruiser reached over 230 mph.

Toyota's Land Cruiser has set a new record for the "World's Fastest SUV."
Get More Car Info
With NASCAR driver Carl Edwards behind the wheel, the modified 'Land Speed Cruiser' reached a GPS-verified speed of 230.02 mph before running out of pavement. The achievement is said to have beat the previous 'fastest SUV' record by 19 mph.

Tuners started with the Land Cruiser's 5.7-liter 3UR-FE V8 and added a pair of 'volleyball-size' Garrett turbochargers capable of producing up to 55 psi of boost. The team upgraded the engine's internals, including new pistons and rods, while adding a custom intake manifold and tweaking other components.

A custom racing transmission was added to handle the stresses of 2,000 horsepower and extreme speeds.

Test driver and champion road racer Craig Stanton helped dial in the vehicle, which required lowered suspension and a few aerodynamic optimizations to maintain stability at speeds of more than 200 mph.

"At 225 mph, the thing was wandering a little bit. All I could think was that Craig said, 'No matter what, just keep your foot in it,' and we got 230 mph," Edwards said. "It's safe to say that this is the fastest SUV on the planet."
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 2h

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 3h

VW-owned SEAT to unveil 600 tribute

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division will show a resto-modded 600 next week at the Barcelona Auto Show. The modernized classic will celebrate the 600's 60th birthday, but additional details haven't been announced yet.   

 4h

TVR gets 400 reservations for new Griffith

Born-again British sports car manufacturer TVR has already received 400 reservations for its upcoming coupe. The model will revive the heritage-laced Griffith nameplate when it breaks cover later this year.   http://bit.ly/2pLgGxz

 5h

Darth Vader inspired the 2018 Ford Mustang

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang is quietly inspired by Darth Vader. "The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask became the inspiration for the Mustang's new fog lamp scoops and front-end shape," Ford design boss Melvin Betancourt explained.   

 6h

Ferrari-powered Toyota 86 goes drifting

A professional drifter had a team of skilled mechanics build his dream car. Called GT4586, it's a heavily-modified Toyota 86 powered by a 570-horsepower V8 engine pulled out of a Ferrari 458.   http://bit.ly/2qwHTXW

 7h

Hydrogen-powered UPS truck coming this year

UPS will begin rolling out experimental hydrogen-powered delivery trucks in September. Developed with the U.S. Department of Energy, the hydrogen-electric trucks will participate in a pilot program in Sacramento.   http://bit.ly/2pLlIKD

 8h

Is the Tesla Model 3 stealing the S' spotlight?

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is worried the upcoming Model 3 is already hurting Model S sales. "We have seen some impact of Model S orders as a function of people being confused," he said during a conference call. Musk explained some people erroneously think the 3 is a replacement for the S.   http://bit.ly/2qxac8w

 9h

May the downforce be with you...

In yet another automobile-related celebration of Star Wars Day, Cork Racing's Micheal Fitzgerald (@MichealFitzG) tweeted a photo of a storm trooper embracing the spoiler of a Nissan race car. Fitzgerald is a Star Wars superfan, and has created (and starred) in his own tribute film.   http://bit.ly/2qwEkB5

 22h

Mercedes announces Star Wars-inspired CLA

Mercedes-Benz's Japanese division has launched two limited-edition variants of the CLA 180 inspired by Star Wars. 60 all-black examples will join the Dark Side, while 60 all-white cars will fight with the Stormtroopers. U.S. sales aren't planned.   

 1d