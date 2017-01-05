Toyota 'Land Speed Cruiser' claims world's fastest SUV title

With over 2,000 horsepower, the modified Land Cruiser reached over 230 mph.

Toyota's Land Cruiser has set a new record for the "World's Fastest SUV."With NASCAR driver Carl Edwards behind the wheel, the modified 'Land Speed Cruiser' reached a GPS-verified speed of 230.02 mph before running out of pavement. The achievement is said to have beat the previous 'fastest SUV' record by 19 mph.Tuners started with the Land Cruiser's 5.7-liter 3UR-FE V8 and added a pair of 'volleyball-size' Garrett turbochargers capable of producing up to 55 psi of boost. The team upgraded the engine's internals, including new pistons and rods, while adding a custom intake manifold and tweaking other components.A custom racing transmission was added to handle the stresses of 2,000 horsepower and extreme speeds.Test driver and champion road racer Craig Stanton helped dial in the vehicle, which required lowered suspension and a few aerodynamic optimizations to maintain stability at speeds of more than 200 mph."At 225 mph, the thing was wandering a little bit. All I could think was that Craig said, 'No matter what, just keep your foot in it,' and we got 230 mph," Edwards said. "It's safe to say that this is the fastest SUV on the planet."