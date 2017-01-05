Toyota opens $154M R&D center expansion in Michigan

The investment moved procurement and engineering talent from Kentucky and development operations from California.

Toyota has officially opened its $154 million research-and-development expansion in York Township, Michigan.

The milestone marks the completion of a "One Toyota" plan announced three years ago to unify the company's operations in North America. The investment funds helped relocate procurement and engineering talent from Kentucky, along with development operations from California.

The Japanese automaker hopes the moves will help build a centralized decision-making structure and allow the company to quickly react to shifting market dynamics.

The expansion has been constructed with a focus on sustainability and environmental sensitivity. Provisions include LED lighting, high-efficiency building shells, low-flow faucets and exterior landscaping using indigenous plants.

"We now have a fully developed research and development operation in the heart of the auto industry in southeast Michigan, which will allow for deep collaboration between all departments, reinforcing our commitment to One Toyota," says Toyota engineering and manufacturing president Shinichi Yasui.

