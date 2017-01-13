Toyota Prius C gets more tech, new look for 2017

  • Updated January 13, 2017, 5:49 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The updates help make Toyota's smallest hybrid a better value.

Toyota has added more safety features to the Prius c for the 2017 model year. The city-friendly hybrid also gets a minor facelift, and more standard features.

The big news is that the Prius C now comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense C (TSS-C). It bundles automatic high beams (AHB), lane departure alert (LDA), and a pre-collision system (PCS) that automatically applies the brakes if it senses a crash is imminent. PCS uses a camera and a radar to scope out the road ahead, and it's active from about seven to 85 mph.

The updated Prius c stands out from earlier models thanks to a new-look front bumper, plastic trim over the rocker panels and the rear bumper, as well as a black roof-mounted spoiler. Finally, every Prius c regardless of trim level comes standard with alloy wheels.

There are no mechanical changes to report. The Prius c is still powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that works with a small electric motor to send the front wheels 99 horsepower. Gas mileage checks in at 53 mpg in the city, 46 mpg on the highway, and 50 mpg in a combined cycle.

Pricing information for the 2017 Toyota Prius c hasn't been published yet. That hasn't stopped Best Buy from ordering 1,000 examples for its Geek Squad.

  

