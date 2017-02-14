Toyota promises three sports cars; MR2 successor on the way?

  • Updated March 9, 2017, 4:19 pm
  •         by Justin King

The S-FR concept has been at the center of previous MR2 revival rumors.

Toyota has again promised to expand its sports car lineup to include three different models.

Gazoo racing head Tetsuya Tada describes the company's upcoming sports car strategy as "The Three Brothers," according to an interview with Evo.

The 86 is the only sports car in Toyota's current lineup. The oft-rumored Supra is expected to be the next model on the list, built upon the new sports car platform jointly developed with BMW.

Tada is said to have confirmed that the third model will be a spiritual successor to the MR2. Previous rumors point to the S-FR concept (pictured) as the most likely candidate to fill the role of a lightweight sports car.

Reports speculate the production S-FR will weigh just 2,130 pounds. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter inline four with 130 horsepower and 109 pound-feet of torque, delivered via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Tada suggests Toyota is working hard to bring all three 'brothers' to market "as soon as possible," though the company has not outlined a specific time frame.

