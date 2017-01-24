Toyota recalls Tundra over faulty bumper steps

Toyota is recalling its full-size Tundra.

Toyota is recalling its Tundra full-size pickup truck due to rear bumper steps that could fall off.

The somewhat strange recall covers 73,000 Tundra models from the 2016 and 2017 model years. Those trucks came equipped with integrated rear bumper steps that use a plastic bracket. If the truck is accidentally backed into an object, those brackets could snap without the owner noticing. If the step is used with a broken bracket, it could fail, increasingly the likelihood of injury to the user.

Toyota will remedy the issue by replacing the resin brackets with stronger units made from steel. Toyota made no mention of a manufacturing change, but it is assumed that the automaker is now using the metal bracket during regular production.

Toyota Tundra owners will be notified about the recall via first class mail starting in mid-February.