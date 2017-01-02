Toyota trims board, executive ranks to hasten decision making

Most Discussed
Leak confirms BMW M5 AWD, 8 Series, and more
Leaked documents shed insight into BMW's future lineup. Notably, the next M5 will be offered with all-wheel drive, the next X3 will get a M-tuned version, and a range-topping variant of the i3 named S is right around the corner. Interestingly, the documents also confirm a new 8 Series is in the works. http://bit.ly/2lqiNU3
Volvo shows experimental hybrid truck
Volvo Trucks has introduced an experimental heavy-duty truck powered by a hybrid drivetrain. Called Concept Truck, the diesel-electric prototype uses up to 30 percent less fuel than a standard, diesel-only model. Volvo Trucks expects to roll out hybrid tech in the near future.
Updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in NY?
Hyundai has released a pair of teaser images that preview the updated 2018 Sonata. The model gets a more aggressive look, and it could receive a brand-new 260-horsepower turbo four. The next Sonata is tentatively scheduled to debut in April during the New York show. http://bit.ly/2lpksZK
Mercedes-Benz showcases first electric van
Mercedes-Benz is looking back at the very first electric van it built. Unveiled 45 years ago, the LE 306-based van had up to 62 miles of range and it topped out at about 50 mph. Its 22-kWh battery pack weighed nearly 2,000 pounds, but it could be swapped out in a few minutes.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked
A leak has prematurely revealed the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The new model will slot between the Evoque and the Sport as a stylish, road-focused model. http://bit.ly/2mc7yTk
Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers
A lawsuit filed in a Florida court accuses Ferrari dealerships of using a purpose-designed device to roll back odometers to zero. Allegedly known as the Deis Tester, the device is built by Ferrari and sold to dealers all around the world. It has been available since 2010. http://bit.ly/2m7cfxO
Electric Corvette hits 209 mph
An electric sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette built by a Maryland-based firm has hit a top speed of 209 mph. It also covered a standing mile at 190.4 mph, according to Motor Authority. http://bit.ly/2m6vyay