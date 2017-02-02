Toyota Super Bowl commercial aims to boost Mirai sales

  • Updated February 2, 2017, 5:38 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company sold just 1,034 units in the US last year, with just 83 sold so far in the first month of 2017.

Toyota will reportedly use the Super Bowl to promote the Mirai, the company's slowest-selling model by a wide margin.

The company recently posted a YouTube video showing a daisy wilted by a traditional vehicle's exhaust, then brought back to life with a shower of rain from a Mirai.

The car's hydrogen fuel cells combine water and oxygen to generate electricity, producing water as the primary byproduct. Drivers can choose where to dump excess collected water by pressing an 'H2O' button.

The Mirai ad will not be televised nationally, but rather on a regional basis for the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets, according to Automotive News. There are only a few dozen refueling stations across the entire US, most of which are located near LA or San Francisco.

Toyota appears to have experienced difficulty selling the Mirai, despite a $349 discounted lease program introduced in September. Only 1,034 units were bought last year. The numbers don't look any better this year, with just 83 deliveries in January.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 8h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 15h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 16h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h